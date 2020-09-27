New Mexico governor says Trump ‘botched’ pandemic response as he hints at state visit

New Mexico Politics

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is sending campaign emails that accuse President Donald Trump of “single-handedly botching” the nation's coronavirus response.

Governors including Lujan Grisham have been noticeably reluctant to criticize Trump publicly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as their state’s rely heavily on aid from the federal government to respond to the crisis and balance budgets.

In emails this past week from her political committee in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, says Trump “refused to take action while knowing how deadly and dangerous Covid-19 would be."

“Now, President Trump is asking New Mexico for a redo, a second chance. Unbelievable,” says the email that links to an opinion poll on whether Democrats will "win big” on Election Day.

Lujan Grisham, whose first term runs through 2022, publicly addressed Trump by name in April as she said the president was welcome to visit New Mexico — if he wears a mask, avoids mass rallies and brings personal protection equipment to the state aboard Air Force One.

Trump last visited New Mexico a year ago for a rally in Rio Rancho.

But Trump hinted Friday at visiting New Mexico again in the near future, without providing further details in a tweet about protecting gun rights and building the border wall.

The Twitter message from Trump responded to a comment by Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce about primary election voting trends in New Mexico.

Trump tweeted back, “Working hard in New Mexico. ... Will be there soon.” The president also says he built “the Wall” and “will totally protect your Second Amendment. (The Dems want to obliterate it.)”

No further information was immediately available from a Trump campaign spokesman.

Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016 by a margin of 8 percentage points.