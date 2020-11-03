Democrat Joe Biden wins New Mexico’s 5 electoral votes

New Mexico Politics

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Joe Biden on Tuesday won the presidential contest in New Mexico and captured the state’s five Electoral College votes.

Biden’s statewide election victory on Tuesday without a campaign visit to New Mexico extends a string of victories for Democratic presidential candidates in the heavily Latino and Native American state.

Trump dispatched federal agents to Albuquerque amid his criticism of local Democratic leaders for their handling of crime and public safety issues in the months leading up to the election.

Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016 with a plurality as Libertarian presidential candidate and former Gov. Gary Johnson syphoned away 9% of the votes.

State Democrats including New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have condemned Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response.

New Mexico voter participation shattered previous records in where Democrats were also striving to maintain control of the state's delegation to the U.S. Senate. Republicans are trying to flip a Senate seat and change the course of statewide politics.

Voters cast more than 890,000 on Election Day, easily surpassing New Mexico’s previous record of 833,000 ballots in the 2008 presidential election.