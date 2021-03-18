Otero County commissioner pleads not guilty in Capitol riot case, again refuses to resign

New Mexico Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol siege on Jan. 6, NBC station WRC-TV in Washington reported Thursday.

Feds allege Griffin spoke to crowd on Jan 6, saying it was a “great day for America” and that “people are showing that they’ve had enough” pic.twitter.com/VCFodXejBv — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 18, 2021

Meantime, Griffin is once again saying he will not resign his seat on the Otero County Commission as he awaits trial on the charges of entering a restricted part of Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct.

The Alamogordo Daily News reported that Griffin's latest refusal to step down came in response to yet another call from fellow county commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt for Griffin's resignation.

The topic took up more than an hour of the commission’s meeting last week after it was placed on the agenda for discussion. Griffin has repeatedly denied the allegations against him related to the Capitol insurrection.