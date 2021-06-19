Former Las Cruces Congresswoman nominated for Biden administration post

New Mexico Politics

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Former U.S. Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the under secretary for rural development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation announced Torres Small’s nomination this week.

Supporters said her experience as a water rights attorney and her time on the U.S. House agriculture committee would serve her well if she’s confirmed. Torres Small also was a member of the Blue Dog Coalition and Bi-partisan Problem Solvers Caucus during her tenure in Congress.

“Xochitl has a deep understanding of the issues facing rural residents and businesses, and she brings unmatched energy and empathy to solving our nation’s policy challenges,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico.

Torres Small, a Las Cruces Democrat, served one term before losing her re-election bid last year to Republican Yvette Herrell.