Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announces run for New Mexico governor

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Associated Press is reporting that former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is running for the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor.

When she was confirmed and sworn in as Interior secretary, Haaland became the first Native American cabinet secretary in the nation's history. Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo.

Haaland is the first to throw her hat in the ring, after New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich decided not to run for the nomination last week. Current Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham terms out in 2026. No Republican candidates have started running for the seat yet, the AP reports.