ABC-7 at 4: Laws N Paw Adoption event

thumbnail_image0
LAW N PAWS LUAU EVENT
today at 10:23 AM
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Law N Paws continues to fight to prevent animal cruelty in the El Paso community. The organization takes in abused, neglected and abandoned dogs from around El Paso, and together with East El Paso Animal Hospital, we work to rehabilitate these dogs and prepare them for their “fur-ever” homes.

The Laws N Paws Luau adoption event will be held to bring the El Paso community closer together, raise funds for the rescue, and get some of the deserving dogs into a home.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 18th, 2025, at Rad Retrocade East, 9910 Montana Ave, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.lawnpaws.org/

Nichole Gomez

