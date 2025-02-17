Skip to Content
U.S. Attorney for District of New Mexico resigns amid Trump transition

Office of the U.S. Attorney General for the District of New Mexico
Published 5:10 PM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez is resigning. His office announced his resignation today, citing "the transition of presidential administrations."

Uballez has served as the U.S. Attorney General for the District of New Mexico since his nomination by President Biden and confirmation by the Senate in 2022.

“Today, I say farewell to a Department that I love,” said U.S. Attorney Uballez. “Together, we have made our community safer by delivering swift and certain justice to the most prolific violent offenders, human and drug traffickers, and child abusers. We have saved lives by intervening to prevent violence and by supporting those who strive to return to our community from incarceration. Most importantly, we fought to build a community united in the pursuit of justice for all by choosing prevention before punishment, delivering consequences but not indignity, and seeking redemption not isolation.”

In its announcement of Uballez's resignation, his office lauded his work for the Project Safe Neighborhoods program; his founding of the District's first Federal Reentry Program, which supports formerly incarcerated individuals as they reenter society; his efforts to expand resources to Tribal communities; and his modernization of the office.

“I had the privilege of working with Alex, first as an Assistant United Sates Attorney and later as the United States Attorney,” said Margaret A. Katze, Federal Public Defender for the District of New Mexico. “Throughout his tenure, he exemplified honesty and a straightforward approach. His focus on community safety was evident in his deliberate, data-driven prosecutorial decisions, always asking whether a case would enhance public safety. Alex’s commitment to community engagement as a crime-reduction strategy was thoughtful and research-based. Under his leadership, the U.S. Attorney’s Office played a key role in establishing the District’s first re-entry court. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him and found our professional partnership both effective and rewarding.”

Current First Assistant U.S. Attorney Holland S. Kastrin will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney until President Trump nominates and the Senate confirms a successor.

Emma Hoggard

