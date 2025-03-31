New Mexico Republican Party headquarters targeted in suspected arson attack, officials say

Racist graffiti was spray-painted on the building, officials said.

ByMegan Forrester

March 31, 2025, 12:30 PM

The New Mexico Republican Party headquarters was targeted in a suspected arson attack on Sunday, according to party officials.

At approximately 5:56 a.m. on Sunday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to the headquarters for a reported structure fire, officials said.

The flames were brought under control within five minutes of their arrival and there were no reported injuries, fire rescue said.

Arson at the New Mexico GOP headquarters, March 30, 2025.New Mexico Senate Republicans

The structure suffered "damage to the front entryway and smoke damage throughout the building," fire rescue said.

The words "ICE=KKK" were also spray-painted on the building, officials said.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recovered "incendiary materials" at the scene of the fire, but the investigation remains ongoing, officials said on Monday.

The Republican Party of New Mexico said the incident was a "deliberate act of arson."

"This horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms and our right to political expression," party officials said in a statement on Sunday.

Party officials said this is not an isolated incident, claiming it is part of a "disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence that has plagued our country -- fueled in part by the silence and implicit encouragement from progressive leaders who refuse to condemn these acts."

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela said those who "resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable."

"The Republican Party of New Mexico will not be silenced," Barela said in a statement. "We will emerge from this stronger, more united and more determined to fight for the people of New Mexico and the future of our country."

The Democratic Party of New Mexico said on X that it also "condemns the vandalism of the @NewMexicoGOP office as strongly as possible."

"We firmly maintain that this sort of act has absolutely no place in our Democracy, & that peaceful discourse & organization are the only ways to approach political differences in our country," the party wrote. "We hope whoever is responsible is found and held accountable."

New Mexico Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez added, "Political violence is unacceptable, including the arson attack on New Mexico’s GOP headquarters. The perpetrators must be held accountable. Every American should be able to freely and safely participate in our democracy."

Leticia Muñoz, the executive director of the State Republican Party of New Mexico, said she is "thankful to first responders and law enforcement who saved our office from burning to the ground."

"My resolve is even stronger today to continue to 'FIGHT' for our state," Muñoz said in a statement.