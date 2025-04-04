Trustee Gabriel I. Holguin running for Anthony, NM mayor

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Trustee Gabriel I. Holguin is running to become mayor of Anthony, New Mexico. Holguin is currently Mayor Pro Tempore, a position he has held since last year, and a board member of the South Central Council of Governments.

Anthony residents first voted Holguin into office in 2021, just three years after his graduation from Alma d'Arte Charter High School in 2018. Holguin received an Associate's Degree in education from NMSU.

"Anthony currently lacks a government where community members are invited to the decision making process. I am running to restore a transparent government while inviting community members to a seat at the executive table" says Gabriel I. Holguin.

Holguin requested Murillo's immediate resignation from office in March 2023. In July 2023, ABC-7 reported that Murillo filed a civil complaint with the Third Judicial District Court, seeking to remove Trustee Holguin as trustee. In January 2024, Anthony Board of Trustee members voted unanimously on a Resolution of No Confidence against Murillo.

Diana Murillo currently serves as mayor of Anthony. ABC-7 is reaching out to Murillo to learn if she is planning to run for reelection. The election will happen in November.