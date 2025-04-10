Sam Bregman announces run for New Mexico governor

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sam Bregman, District Attorney of the 2nd Judicial District, will announce his candidacy to become the Democratic nominee for New Mexico Governor. He is expected to make the announcement at a gathering of his supporters in Las Vegas, New Mexico at 4 PM today.

Bregman's career as a litigator started 30 years ago. He has served as an Albuquerque City Councilor, chair of the New Mexico Democratic Party, and as Bernalillo County District Attorney. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed him DA in January 2023 and he won reelection in 2024. Bregman is a graduate of the UNM School of Law.

“New Mexico is under attack by Elon Musk, his puppet Donald Trump and the Republicans in Washington,“ Bregman said. “They’re attacking our public schools, our healthcare, veterans, workers – all of us. I’m running to take on the chaos in Washington and protect the people of New Mexico. Not only do we need to protect our freedoms and Democratic values in our state, we still have more work to do to address issues affecting everyday New Mexicans. Issues such as: Fighting back against the scourge of crime that has hit every corner of our state; Ensuring that everyone in New Mexico has access to quality and affordable health care; Creating new economic opportunities and high-paying jobs; Reforming our education system so that no child is left behind; and Investing in housing programs so that no person is left on the streets ”