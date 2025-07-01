Skip to Content
New Mexico is now automatically registering eligible voters

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Starting today, New Mexico will automatically register eligible voters when they complete a driver's transaction with the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD).

The state is also automatically updating previously registered voters' information with the Secretary of State and county clerks offices.

New Mexicans can expect to get a letter from their county clerk detailing their voter registration information, including the districts they are eligible to vote in and how to opt out of voter registration.

State legislators passed House Bill 4 during the 2023 legislative session. The bill establishes the automatic voter registration process and enshrines certain voter rights.

Emma Hoggard

