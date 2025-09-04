New Mexico legislature will start special session October 1

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling lawmakers into a special session starting October 1, 2025. The aim is to find "solutions and mitigate harm" as the federal government cuts funding.

Lawmakers will discuss a package of measures that could include funding for rural health care, making health insurance premiums more affordable, new food assistance investments for children and seniors, public broadcasting funding, and resources for the Health Care Authority for the upcoming Medicaid enrollment changes.

“New Mexicans should not be forced to shoulder these heavy burdens without help from their elected officials,” Lujan Grisham said. “After discussions with legislative leaders, we’ve resolved to do everything possible to protect essential services and minimize the damage from President Trump’s disastrous bill.”

This will be the seventh special session of Lujan Grisham's tenure, the Governor's Office says.