New Mexico to become first state in the nation to guarantee no-cost universal child care

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Starting November 1, 2025, New Mexico will become the first state in the nation to guarantee no-cost universal child care.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced the new initiative today.

The state legislature created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department in 2019 and the state has worked to expand access to no-cost child care ever since.

This latest expansion will guarantee free child care for all New Mexico families, regardless of income level. The average family is expected to save $12,000 a year per child.

"With universal child care, New Mexico is leading the nation by showing that what is best for children and families is also the smartest investment for long-term prosperity—building a stronger future for every community in the state," the Governor's Office explained.