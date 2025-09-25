Skip to Content
Senator Heinrich visits Las Cruces

KVIA
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich hosted three events in Las Cruces today.

Heinrich visited Mayfield Student Health Clinic for a tour and a roundtable. Then he went had a news conference to discuss insurance premiums.

Heinrich put health care costs at the center of his visit today. His team says that Republicans' efforts to block legislation to address health care and inflation inspired the talking points of this visit.

ABC-7 was there as Heinrich visited Las Cruces. We provided complete coverage in our evening newscasts.

