New Mexico to spend $20 million a week in state money to supplement SNAP benefits

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today New Mexico Acting Governor Howie Morales signed House Bill 1, which provides New Mexican SNAP recipients with food assistance amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. The bill will provide $20 million of state funds per week.

New Mexico lawmakers were called back to a special session last week in order to put together legislation to cover the gap left by the federal government shutdown.

The state funding will come from the general fund operating reserve.

Approximately 460,000 New Mexicans, or one in five, rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves.

The funding provided by House Bill 1 is set to run out after the week of January 19, 2026.

The government shutdown has been going on for more than a month, and is now the longest running shutdown in American history.

Over the last week, several federal judges have ruled on the matter and demanded the Trump Administration send out SNAP benefits to recipients. The administration had been reluctant to release the funds.