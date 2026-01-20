Skip to Content
New Mexico Politics

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham delivers final State of the State address; legislative session begins

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
Office of the Governor - Michelle Lujan Grisham
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
By
New
Published 3:42 PM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her State of the State address today. This was Lujan Grisham's final State of the State address, as her term ends on January 1, 2027.

With Lujan Grisham's speech, New Mexico started its legislative session today.

"We’ve accomplished so much for New Mexico, but state lawmakers and I have a lot left to do," Lujan Grisham's office stated. "Let’s make this 30-day session the best one yet!"

Lujan Grisham has served as governor of New Mexico since 2019. She previously served as representative for U.S. House New Mexico District 1. Lujan Grisham is a 12-generation New Mexican, mother of two adult children, and grandmother to three, according to her government biography.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.