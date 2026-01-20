New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham delivers final State of the State address; legislative session begins

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her State of the State address today. This was Lujan Grisham's final State of the State address, as her term ends on January 1, 2027.

With Lujan Grisham's speech, New Mexico started its legislative session today.

"We’ve accomplished so much for New Mexico, but state lawmakers and I have a lot left to do," Lujan Grisham's office stated. "Let’s make this 30-day session the best one yet!"

Lujan Grisham has served as governor of New Mexico since 2019. She previously served as representative for U.S. House New Mexico District 1. Lujan Grisham is a 12-generation New Mexican, mother of two adult children, and grandmother to three, according to her government biography.