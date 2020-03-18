Refugee admissions to the US temporarily suspended, sources say

Politics

The United States is putting a temporary pause on refugee admissions in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to two sources familiar with a Trump administration call to refugee organizations Wednesday morning.

The move comes after the International Organization for Migration, which is in charge of booking refugees on their travel, and the UN refugee agency announced a temporary suspension of resettlement travel. The agencies shared concerns in a statement Tuesday, saying international travel “could increase the exposure of refugees to the virus.”

There will be a moratorium on refugee admissions until April 7, according to the sources. Wednesday is the last day for refugee arrivals.

As of February 29, 6,273 refugees have been admitted to the US this fiscal year.

The State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration did not immediately respond to request for comment.