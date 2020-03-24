2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

Politics

Here’s a look at the 2020 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns as well as election results.

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump – 45th President of the United States. Running for reelection.

Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

January 20, 2017 – The day he is inaugurated, Trump submits paperwork to the Federal Election Commission to be eligible to run for reelection in 2020.

February 27, 2018 – The Trump campaign announces Brad Parscale, the digital media director of his 2016 campaign, has been hired to run his reelection bid.

March 17, 2020 – Earns enough delegates needed to win the Republican nomination for president.

Bill Weld – Former Massachusetts Governor

Primary Campaign Committee – 2020 Presidential Campaign Committee

Website – https://www.weld2020.org/

April 15, 2019 – Announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper.

March 18, 2020 – Weld announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Joe Walsh – Former US Representative from Illinois

Primary Campaign Committee – Walsh 2020

Website – https://www.joewalsh.org/

August 25, 2019 – Announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president on ABC’s “This Week.”

February 7, 2020 – Walsh tells CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” that he is ending his candidacy for president.

Mark Sanford – Former Governor of South Carolina

Primary Campaign Committee – Sanford 2020

Website – https://www.marksanford.com/

September 8, 2019 – Announces he will launch a primary challenge for the 2020 Republican nomination on “Fox News Sunday.”

November 12, 2019 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Democratic Candidates

John Delaney – US Representative from Maryland’s 6th District

Primary Campaign Committee – Friends of John Delaney

Website – https://www.johnkdelaney.com

July 28, 2017 – In a Washington Post op-ed, Delaney announces he is running for president.

January 31, 2020 – Delaney announces that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

Andrew Yang – Entrepreneur, founder of Venture for America

Primary Campaign Committee – Friends of Andrew Yang

Website – https://www.yang2020.com/

February 2, 2018 – Announces he is running for president via YouTube.

February 11, 2020 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Richard Ojeda – Former State Senator from Virginia

Primary Campaign Committee – Ojeda for President

November 12, 2018 – Announces he is running for president at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

January 25, 2019 – Announces he is suspending his campaign for president.

Julián Castro – Former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under US President Barack Obama.

Primary Campaign Committee – Julián for the Future Presidential Exploratory Committee

Website – https://www.julianforthefuture.com/

January 12, 2019 – Officially announces he is running for president.

January 2, 2020 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Tulsi Gabbard – US Representative from Hawaii’s 2nd District

Primary Campaign Committee – Tulsi Now

Website – https://www.tulsi2020.com/

January 11, 2019 – “I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” the Hawaii Democrat tells CNN’s Van Jones.

February 2, 2019 – Gabbard officially launches her 2020 presidential campaign at an event in Hawaii.

March 19, 2020 – Ends her campaign for president, and endorses former Vice President Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris – US Senator from California

Primary Campaign Committee – Kamala Harris For The People

Website – https://kamalaharris.org/

January 21, 2019 – Announces she is running for president in a video posted to social media at the same time she appears on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

December 3, 2019 – Harris ends her 2020 presidential campaign.

Marianne Williamson – Author and activist

Primary Campaign Committee – Marianne Williamson for President

Website – https://www.marianne2020.com/

January 28, 2019 – Williamson formally launches her 2020 presidential campaign with a speech in Los Angeles.

January 10, 2020 – Announces she is ending her presidential campaign.

Cory Booker – US Senator from New Jersey

Primary Campaign Committee – Cory 2020

Website – https://corybooker.com/

February 1, 2019 – Releases a video announcing his candidacy, appears on the talk show, “The View,” participates in multiple radio interviews and holds a press conference in Newark, New Jersey.

January 13, 2020 – Booker ends his presidential campaign.

Elizabeth Warren – US Senator from Massachusetts

Primary Campaign Committee – Warren for President, Inc.

Website – https://elizabethwarren.com/

February 9, 2019 – Warren officially announces she is running for president at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

March 5, 2020 – Warren ends her presidential campaign.

Amy Klobuchar – US Senator from Minnesota

Primary Campaign Committee – Amy For America

Website – https://www.amyklobuchar.com/

February 10, 2019 – Announces her presidential bid at a snowy, freezing outdoor event in Minneapolis.

March 2, 2020 – Klobuchar ends her presidential campaign.

Bernie Sanders – US Senator from Vermont

Primary Campaign Committee – Bernie 2020

Website – https://berniesanders.com

February 19, 2019 – Announces that he is running for president during an interview with Vermont Public Radio.

Jay Inslee – Governor of Washington

Primary Campaign Committee – Inslee for America

Website – https://jayinslee.com/

March 1, 2019 – Announces his presidential bid in a video.

August 21, 2019 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

John Hickenlooper – Former Governor of Colorado

Primary Campaign Committee – Hickenlooper 2020

Website – https://www.hickenlooper.com/

March 4, 2019 – Hickenlooper launches his campaign with a biographical video entitled, “Standing Tall.”

March 7, 2019 – Officially kicks off his campaign with a rally in Denver.

August 15, 2019 – Hickenlooper ends his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Beto O’Rourke – Former US Representative from Texas

Primary Campaign Committee – Beto for America

Website – https://betoorourke.com

March 14, 2019 – Announces his presidential bid in a video.

November 1, 2019 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Kirsten Gillibrand – US Senator from New York

Primary Campaign Committee – Gillibrand 2020

Website – https://kirstengillibrand.com/

March 17, 2019 – Officially declares her Democratic candidacy for president via YouTube.

August 28, 2019 – Announces that she is ending her campaign.

Wayne Messam – Mayor of Miramar, Florida

Primary Campaign Committee – Wayne Messam for America

Website – https://wayneforamerica.com/

March 28, 2019 – Officially declares his Democratic candidacy for president in a video released to CNN.

November 20, 2019 – Messam announces that he is suspending his campaign.

Tim Ryan – US Representative from Ohio’s 13th District

Primary Campaign Committee – Tim Ryan for America

Website – https://timryanforamerica.com/

April 4, 2019 – Announces his presidential bid during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.” The televised announcement came just minutes after Ryan’s campaign website went live.

October 24, 2019 – Announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

Eric Swalwell – US Representative from California’s 15th District

Primary Campaign Committee – Swalwell for America

Website – https://ericswalwell.com/

April 8, 2019 – Announces he is running for president during a taping of the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

July 8, 2019 – Announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

Pete Buttigieg – Mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Primary Campaign Committee – Pete for America

Website – https://peteforamerica.com/

April 14, 2019 – Officially announces he is running for president during a rally in South Bend, Indiana.

March 1, 2020 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Seth Moulton – US Representative from Massachusetts’ 6th District

Primary Campaign Committee – Seth Moulton for America

Website – https://sethmoulton.com/

April 22, 2019 – Announces, via campaign video, he is running for president.

August 23, 2019 – Announces that he is ending his presidential bid during a speech at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting in San Francisco.

Joe Biden – Former US Vice President

Primary Campaign Committee – Biden for President

Website – https://joebiden.com/

April 25, 2019 – Announces he is running for president in a campaign video posted to social media.

Michael Bennet – US Senator from Colorado

Primary Campaign Committee – Bennet for America

Website – https://michaelbennet.com/

May 2, 2019 – Announces his candidacy during an interview on CBS’ “This Morning.”

February 11, 2020 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Steve Bullock – Governor of Montana

Primary Campaign Committee – Bullock for President

Website – https://stevebullock.com/

May 14, 2019 – In a video posted online, announces that he is running for president.

December 2, 2019 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Bill de Blasio – Mayor of New York City

Primary Campaign Committee – de Blasio 2020

Website – https://billdeblasio.com/

May 16, 2019 – Announces he is running for president in a video posted to YouTube.

September 20, 2019 – Announces that he is ending his campaign.

Joe Sestak – Former US Representative from Pennsylvania’s 7th District

Primary Campaign Committee – Joe Sestak for President

Website – https://www.joesestak.com/

June 23, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted to his website.

December 1, 2019 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Tom Steyer – Former hedge fund manager and activist

Primary Campaign Committee – Tom 2020

Website – https://www.tomsteyer.com/

July 9, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted online.

February 29, 2020 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Deval Patrick – Former Governor of Massachusetts

Primary Campaign Committee – Deval for All

Website – https://devalpatrick2020.com/

November 14, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted to his website.

February 12, 2020 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.