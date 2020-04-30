Watch LIVE: Pence tours GM ventilator manufacturing plant as social distancing guidelines expire

Politics

KOKOMO, Indiana -- Vice President Mike Pence was touring a General Motos ventilator plant in Indiana on Thursday as the White House coronavirus social distancing guidelines were set to expire.

President Donald Trump says he's eager to return to hosting mega rallies and attending sporting events, and more governors are looking to lift restrictions before the weekend.

"We're gonna start to move around, and hopefully in the not too distant future, we'll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other," Trump said.

The president on Thursday continued a pattern of not having an official coronavirus task force briefing but using other scheduled appearances to take questions and tout his administration's response to the pandemic.

Trump's continued push for a reopening comes as the country's economy sees its largest decline since the Great Recession and unemployment claims breaking records -- and as a November presidential election approaches.

It also comes as the government's top expert on infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci, shared what he called "quite good news". In clinical trials for Covid-19 treatments, Fauci said recovery time and mortality rates have tended "better" with the drug remdesivir, adding that's it's "opening the door to the fact that we now have the capability of treating."