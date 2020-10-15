Biden flight companion is 3rd person tied to campaign to test positive for virus

Politics

WILMINGTON, Delaware — A third person tied to Joe Biden’s campaign has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news comes as Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, paused her in-person campaigning after finding out two others, one of her staffers and a crew member on her flight to Arizona last week, tested positive for the virus. Both Biden and Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday morning.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement that an administrative staffer for the company that charters Biden’s campaign plane tested positive on Thursday morning. The staffer flew with Biden to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday, but O’Malley Dillon says they were always over 50 feet away from Biden, and both wore masks for the entire flight.

Because Biden was not in close contact with the person, the campaign’s medical experts have advised that Biden doesn’t need to quarantine.