today at 10:33 am
Published 10:30 am

Senate passes Biden’s relief bill, including $1,400 checks

WASHINGTON, DC -- The U.S. Senate, by a 50-49 vote, has passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package after a floor vote.

The package includes $1,400 direct payments to some Americans, an extension of unemployment benefits, funding for local and state governments, and funding for testing and vaccines.

The bill will now head back over to the U.S. House, where several changes implemented by the Senate will need final approval.

