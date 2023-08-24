El Paso County Commissioners vote to give themselves raises

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week, El Paso County Commissioners voted four to one to give themselves a 16% pay raise. Other county employees are also set to get raises.

In addition to the hefty pay raises, El Paso County Commissioners Court is set to vote on a proposed tax increase. A possible tax rate is about 45.9 cents per $100 property valuation.

Only Precinct 3 Commissioner Iliana Holguin has spoken out against a tax rate increase. She was also the only one to vote against the pay raise.

A county tax rate will be adopted next week.

Meanwhile, the general budget is being considered. It's possible it could increase about $10 million from the last fiscal year. The all funds budget is estimated to be about $12 million more than last year.

ABC-7 has reached out to each commissioner as well as County Judge Samaniego to find out more about what you can expect to pay this coming year.