GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

today at 9:43 AM
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he’s resigning from his congressional seat in California two months after his historic ouster as House speaker. McCarthy made history in October when a contingent of hard-right conservatives made him the only speaker to be voted out of the job. It was a stunning fall for a one-time deli owner from Bakersfield who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency. He served in the post less than nine months before a rogue faction of eight Republicans engineered his removal.

Associated Press

