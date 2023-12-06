GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he’s resigning from his congressional seat in California two months after his historic ouster as House speaker. McCarthy made history in October when a contingent of hard-right conservatives made him the only speaker to be voted out of the job. It was a stunning fall for a one-time deli owner from Bakersfield who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency. He served in the post less than nine months before a rogue faction of eight Republicans engineered his removal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.