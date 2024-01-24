El Paso businessman Renard Johnson running for mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso businessman Renard U. Johnson is running for mayor. ABC-7 obtained his paper work filed with the city clerk's office.

Johnson currently serves as president and CEO of Management and Engineering Technologies International, Inc. (METI), a position he has held since 1994.

"Under his leadership, METI experienced steady growth and has earned several prestigious awards," Johnson's bio on the METI website states. "He is committed and passionate about his community and gives his time to a number of organizations."

Johnson attended UTEP, where he studied business. He formerly served on the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas El Paso Branch Board, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board, UTEP College of Engineering Advisory Board, and the UTEP President's 2014 Centennial Commission.

Johnson was also former president and is the current director of the Texas Lyceum and currently serves as president of the Hospitals of Providence governing board and board member of the Trellis Corporation.