FBI says it’s conducting a ‘court-authorized’ search of Rep. Henry Cuellar’s Texas home
By Daniella Diaz and Evan Perez, CNN
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Wednesday evening that it is doing a “court-authorized” search of the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar.
“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI said in a statement. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”
A spokesperson for Cuellar told CNN that “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”
Cuellar, a moderate Democrat, has served in Texas’s 28th Congressional District since 2005.
The news was first reported by The Monitor newspaper.
CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.
I was starting to get bored seeing only Republicans caught up in scandals.😁
See, 3-tier Justice system. No 5 am FBI raid with a no-knock warrant? No pre-staged CNN camera crews hiding in the bushes? No one getting arrested and dragged out in their PJs? The FBI and DOJ are just blantely corrupt and they don’t care how obvious it is anymore.