Sen. Ben Ray Luján expected to make full recovery after suffering stroke

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

US Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico announced Tuesday that he “suffered a stroke in the cerebellum” last week but is expected to make a full recovery.

“As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling,” a statement posted to the Democrat’s Twitter account said. “He is currently being cared for at UNM hospital, resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.