White House will not assert executive privilege over Jared Kushner’s testimony to January 6 committee

The White House will not assert executive privilege over Jared Kushner’s testimony to the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Tuesday.

“Obviously, the President has spoken to the fact that January 6 was one of the darkest days in our country’s history and that we must have a full accounting of what happened to ensure that it never occurs again, and he’s been quite clear that they posed a unique threat to our democracy and that the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself,” Bedingfield told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“And so, as a result the White House has decided not to assert executive privilege over the testimony of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.”

Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily on Thursday, and the meeting will likely be virtual, CNN reported on Monday. CNN reported last month that Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who is married to Kushner and also served as senior White House adviser, was in discussions with the House select committee to voluntarily appear for an interview, her spokesperson and two sources familiar with the probe confirmed to CNN at the time.

Bedingfield declined to offer details on if the White House had conveyed as much to Kushner’s legal team, adding, “I won’t speak to private communication between our attorneys and his.”

