President Obama returning to White House this week for Affordable Care Act event with President Biden

Former President Barack Obama will join President Joe Biden at an event on the Affordable Care Act at the White House this week, a source familiar with the plans says, marking the first time the former President will appear publicly at the White House since leaving office.

Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid on Tuesday at the White House. Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law 12 years ago, when a hot mic caught then-Vice President Biden describing it as a “big f***ing deal.”

A White House official said Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Obama “will deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans as a part of the President’s agenda to cut costs for American families.”

“The President will take additional action to further strengthen the ACA and save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care,” the official added.

