Trump calls for modifying 25th Amendment to make it possible to remove a vice president

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president,” they should be removed from office.

Since President Joe Biden suspended his 2024 presidential campaign in July, Trump and his Republican allies have accused Vice President Kamala Harris and others at the White House of engaging in a cover-up to hide the state of Biden’s mental fitness.

During a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Trump said: “I will support modifying the 25th Amendment to make clear that if a vice president lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president of the United States — if you do that with a cover-up of the president of the United States, it’s grounds for impeachment immediately and removal from office, ‘cause that’s what they did.”

“You know, think of it — if he didn’t go to that debate, he’d still be running,” Trump added, referencing Biden’s poor performance at the CNN debate in June.

The 25th Amendment has periodically been discussed as a means of last resort to remove a rogue or incapacitated president.

