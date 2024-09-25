Trump officially announces October 5 return to Butler, Pennsylvania – location of first assassination attempt

By Brian Rokus, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s campaign has officially announced that the former president plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania – the location of the first assassination attempt on his life this year – for a rally on October 5.

“President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago,” the campaign said in a news release.

CNN had previously reported Trump’s plans to return to Butler on October 5.

“During his visit, President Trump will honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day. President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver. He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack,” the campaign said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.