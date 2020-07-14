Holguin unseats incumbent Perez in El Paso County Commission runoff

Texas Politics

CLICK HERE for El Paso County 2020 Runoff Election Results

EL PASO, Texas – A two-term El Paso County Commissioner lost to the chairwoman of the local Democratic Party in final results late Tuesday night in a runoff for the county commission precinct three seat.

Vince Perez, who has represented the Lower Valley and parts of east and central El Paso on Commissioners Court since 2013 suffered defeat at the hands of challenger Iliana Holguin.

He told ABC-7 that the closeness of Tuesday's race proved that every vote does count in an election.

Holguin, who has been chairwoman of the El Paso County Democratic Party since 2016, said she believed voters were sending a message about new priorities for county government.

"There are so many needs that have gone unmet," she told ABC-7, "and we need to fund better than we have in order to meet that growth."

The pair got to Tuesday's runoff after facing two other Democratic candidates in the March primary, but neither garnered a majority. Perez had led that field with 42 percent of the vote, while Holguin had 38.

As the winner of Tuesday’s runoff, Holguin will face Republican Randy French in the fall.