Congresswoman Escobar hosts town hall on gun violence, domestic terrorism

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar held a virtual town hall meeting Friday morning that she described as an effort to honor to victims and survivors of last year's Aug. 3 mass shooting.

The event entitled "El Paso Strong: Combating hate with action" discussed what Congress is doing to end gun violence and domestic terrorism.

Congresswoman Escobar was joined for the town hall by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; Peter Ambler, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Giffords; Shannon Watts, Founder of Moms Demand Action; Catherine E. Lhamon, Chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights; and Margaret Huang, President and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

You can watch the archive of the entire event in the video player at the top of this article.