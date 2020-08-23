Former GOP El Paso chair representing Texas at Republican National Convention

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- The former chair of the Republican Party in El Paso will represent the Sun City at the Republican National Convention this week.

"It is outstanding for the city of El Paso to have a representative at the national convention to nominate our existing president," said Adolpho Telles, who is on the credentials committee.

Telles told ABC-7 he is also one of six people to represent Texas for the in-person portion of the convention and the roll call Monday.

Much of the convention will be online. President Trump is expected to make an appearance every night of the convention.