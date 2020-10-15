ABC-7 anchor documents experience with long lines at an El Paso early voting site

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- I documented my voting experience at the Bowling Family YMCA in Northeast El Paso.

It's one of nearly three dozen early voting locations in El Paso County.

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a long, socially-distanced line of people snaked out the door of the YMCA daycare.

People lined up along the chain link fence surrounding an open field adjacent to the parking lot.

"It's a very long line," said Anne Medrano. The elementary school teacher was ahead of me in line. "It's very hot, especially for the fall. I hoped it would be a little bit cooler."

Medrano added, "I just made sure I put on sunscreen and brought a lot of patience for today."

As we talked, a poll worker emerged.

"It's going to be about an hour wait," she called out, gesturing to the end of the line.

Voter Danny Arriola got in line behind me. He told me he prepared for the long wait.

"We just brought water," Arriola said. He added, "Hoping that the line would move fast so we're not out here so long."

Medrano and Arriola said the wait was encouraging because their fellow El Pasoans were participating in democracy.

"Our country is in a scale right now," Arriola said. "Either we're going to be a socialist country or a free country. And that's why I'm here: because I want it to be a free country."

"Of all elections, I think this is a really important one," Medrano said.

On Wednesday, 17,278 people cast ballots in person.

Including mail ballots, the daily total is 18,932.

In two days, 53,052 El Pasoans voted early.