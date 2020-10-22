El Paso polling station workers noticeably younger this election due to Covid concerns among seniors

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- Younger poll workers are now staffing the poll stations around El Paso.

There are even a dozen poll clerks under the age of 18 are helping people cast their vote during this election.

Ian Valdez, a UTEP student and a poll worker with the El Paso Republican party, said: "I think it's very important especially young people. We are a demographic that usually does not vote as much as older people. If we want our future represented we have to vote."

With the more senior citizen poll workers not wanting to be exposed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic as compared to previous elections, they are staying home letting younger people fill their places.

Dora Oaxaca, the El Paso Democratic Chair, told ABC-7, “Our election administrator has taken all precautions necessary to provide that safety and definitely provided protective equipment and any type of disinfectant process that needs to be done while working at the polls."

21-year-old poll worker Ana Paula Rodriguez, with the Democratic Party, is proud to do her job.

"Its really cool seeing all the people come here and vote. There are people that are 90 years old and it's their first time voting. So being there or the experience of voting. It's really nice and a touching experience," Rodriguez shared with ABC-7.

Poll working positions are still available to the public. If you are interested in working as a poll worker, Dora Oaxaca recommended people contact their respective party to fill out the proper paperwork.