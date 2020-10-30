Dem VP candidate Kamala Harris joined by Beto O’Rourke at get-out-the-vote events in Texas

Texas Politics

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris was in Texas on Friday to campaign at several get-out-the-vote events.

Harris was visiting Fort Worth on the final day of early voting, as well as McAllen and Houston.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is not with Harris on the trip, but she is being joined at some of the stops by former El Paso Congerssman Beto O'Rourke.

The news of Harris' visit may be more proof that Texas has turned into a battleground state.

The Lone Star State has been reliably Republican for years, but Texas Democrats called it "the biggest battleground state in the country" in a statement about Harris' visit.

“Senator Harris visiting this late in the game shows the significance of Texas and is the game-changer Texas Democrats need to put us over the top," Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said.