El Paso State Rep. Joe Moody seeks to be next Texas House Speaker

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso State Representative Joe Moody announced his candidacy for Texas House Speaker Tuesday morning.

The Democrat is currently Speaker Pro Tempore of the Texas House of Representatives.

“Before the day is done, Democrats will take the Texas House. After the encouragement of a broad array of colleagues around the state, I’m proud to announce that I intend to lead it as Speaker," he said in a statement. "The pandemic, the unrest in cities across the state over race and policing, and the staggering political divide in this country make this a time of incredible challenges. That’s especially true for my hometown of El Paso, where so many brave people are literally fighting for their lives against Covid."

The Texas Tribune reports Moody joins fellow Democratic state Reps. Oscar Longoria of Mission, Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio and Senfronia Thompson of Houston in the race. Republican state reps. Dade Phelan of Beaumont, Trent Ashby of Lufkin, Chris Paddie of Marshall and Geanie Morrison of Victoria, are all running as well.

Texas House members will elect the next speaker on the first day of the 87th legislative session in January. The candidate with a majority of votes will win.