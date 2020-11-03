Escobar cruises to 2nd term in Congress representing El Paso

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- Democrat Veronica Escobar has won re-election to U.S. House in Texas’ 16th Congressional District.

Escobar, who became one of the first two Texas Latinas elected to Congress in 2018, cruised to an easy re-election victory.

Escobar had 65% of the votes in the count late Tuesday night, compared to 35% for Republican Irene Armendariz-Jackson.

Escobar accepted the congressional bid victory, saying “it was a historic election for turnout across the nation and in El Paso. I’m honored to have received the support of the majority of El Paso voters for reelection,”

“I look forward to continuing the work of the last two years and am as committed to our community as ever,” she said.