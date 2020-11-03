Incumbent Hernandez takes big lead in EP Council Dist. 3 against 2 challengers

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- Incumbent Cassandra Hernandez continues to build on a big early lead.

Hernandez, in Council District 3, has 10,387 votes or 54.05 percent.

Challenger Jose Rodriguez had 5,869 votes or 30.54 percent and Will Veliz trailed with 2,963 votes or 15.42 percent.

Hernandez is trying to beat back a challenge to unseat her for the second time in a year.

District 3 includes parts of east and central El Paso.

Veliz is trying to unseat Hernandez for the second time in a year. They faced off in a runoff last year after a Facebook post indicating Hernandez wanted to run for mayor triggered the city’s resign-or-run rule.

Hernandez maintained that the post was put up by a staffer without her permission, but she still had to run for her seat in a special election.

The other candidate is Rodriguez, a political newcomer and Realtor just like Veliz.