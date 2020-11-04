Texas’ 23rd Congressional seat stays in GOP’s hands with Gonzales win over Ortiz Jones

Texas Politics

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Republican Tony Gonzales has won election to U.S. House in Texas' 23rd Congressional District.

Republicans hung onto the seat left by Rep. Will Hurd, one of the GOP’s most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump.

Hurd had endorsed Gonzales, whose victory Tuesday night dealt Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones a second defeat in as many years. She also narrowly lost a challenge to Hurd in 2018.

The sprawling, 800-mile district runs from San Antonio to El Paso, along the U.S.-Mexico border and is a perennial battleground.

Hurd is the House’s only Black Republican. He drew attention over splitting with Trump over race and immigration, but voted against articles of impeachment last year.