Trump campaign still owes city of El Paso more than $500K from campaign rally

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas – It’s been two years this week since former President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in El Paso.

And his re-election campaign still owes the city more than a half million dollars --- $569,204 to be exact.

“The city is pursuing and will continue to pursue payment,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said.

Most of the bill covers security services provided by the El Paso Police Department.

The El Paso Fire Department, Sun Metro and the city’s Department of Aviation also spent taxpayer money to accommodate the visit.

Last November, the El Paso City Council voted unanimously to hire the law offices of Snapper L. Carr to collect the money from the Trump campaign.

A report published last year by the Center for Public Integrity found that Trump’s campaign owes nearly $2 million to more than a dozen cities across the country.

The largest unpaid bill is the one owed to El Paso.