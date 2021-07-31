Watch LIVE: Willie Nelson to perform at voting rights rally at Texas Capitol

Texas Politics

AUSTIN, Texas — County music legend Willie Nelson will perform at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday morning for the conclusion of a "Selma to Montgomery-style" voting rights march, ABC affiliate KVUE reported.

The 27-mile march started on Wednesday in Georgetown. Marchers met at the Texas AFL-CIO building in Austin on Saturday morning to finish the trek to the state Capitol. There, marchers were set to hold a rally at 9 a.m. MT (10 a.m. CT) where Nelson will perform.

Nelson issued the following statement about his performance:

“It is important that we ensure the right for EVERY American to vote and vote safely. Laws making it more difficult for people to vote are Un-American & are intended to punish poor people, people of color, the elderly & disabled…why? If you can’t win by playing the rules, then it’s you & your platform – not everyone else’s ability to vote.”

The march is led by the Poor People’s Campaign, Black Voters Matter and former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s organization Powered By the People, among other groups.

It comes as the majority of Texas House and Senate Democrats remain in Washington, D.C., to break quorum during the state Legislature’s special session due to a controversial election reform bill.