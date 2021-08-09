Quorum not met yet again for Texas House special session

Texas Politics

AUSTIN, Texas — Quorum was not met yet again for the second special legislative session Monday afternoon in the Texas House.

House Speaker Rep. Dade Phelan ended the meeting after only 96 representatives showed up for roll call. At least 100 were needed for the House to move forward.

Phelan said the session would adjourn until later in the afternoon as he said he anticipated additional House members were en route to the state Capitol.

Many Democrats haven't shown up in an attempt to halt the passage of new election laws in Texas.

However, Democratic leaders have not committed to sitting out the entire 30-day session that started Saturday, leaving open the possibility that enough could return at some point to form a quorum and end the stalemate.