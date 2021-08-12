Judges again block arrests of Texas House Dems in quorum fight

Texas Politics

HOUSTON, Texas -- Three state district judges in Houston have signed orders to temporarily protect more than 40 Texas Democrats from civil arrest for being absent from the state House, state Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, told The Texas Tribune on Thursday.

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, signed warrants earlier this week for those lawmakers, many of whom have refused to return to the chamber for weeks to block a GOP elections bill. But on Wednesday, Wu was granted the same order by one of those state district judges, Judge Chris Morton of the 230th Criminal District Court, which the lawmaker said temporarily shields him against the warrant should law enforcement track him down.

"Now, 44 of my colleagues have the same protections I have, at least temporarily," Wu said in a statement. "Nobody can detain or drag us back to the House floor against our will."

It's unclear how long the orders will remain in place.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has already said he plans to fight Wu's order in a similar manner to how the state fought a previous temporarily restraining order by a state district judge in Travis County that sought to block the arrest of the quorum-breaking Democrats. In that case, the all-GOP court voided the order temporarily on Tuesday. Those Democrats have said they plan to push forward with their request for a temporary injunction in Travis County on Aug. 20. That injunction, if granted, could again grant them protection from arrest.

"If we have to take it to the Texas Supreme Court," Paxton told Lubbock radio host Chad Hasty, "we'll do it."

Asked about Thursday's additional legal challenges to the warrants, Phelan's office also pointed to the Texas Supreme Court.

“The Texas Supreme Court will be the ultimate arbiter on this issue," said Phelan spokesperson Enrique Marquez. "Speaker Phelan feels confident in the arguments that were made and we expect a timely resolution of this issue in the immediate future. The Supreme Court’s ruling will be binding across the entire state.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott, who joined Phelan in asking the Supreme Court to overturn that ruling from a Travis County judge, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.