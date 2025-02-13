State Rep. Mary E. González retains important committee appointments

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas State Representative Mary E. González will continue to serve as Vice-Chair of the House Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Natural Resources Committee.

González, a democrat, says she is honored to continue working alongside republican Speaker Dustin Burrows and other representatives to "resolve Texas' most pressing issues."

The Appropriations Committee is one of the most powerful in the state house. Its 27 members oversee bills and resolutions that would appropriate state treasury funds.

“The budget is a blueprint and moral outline for caring for the people of Texas," González said. "For example, we have safeguarded the retirement of teachers and state employees, provided billions for water infrastructure improvements, and increased funding for educational opportunities."

The Natural Resources Committee, meanwhile, oversees water and irrigation issues, as well as other significant natural resources in Texas.

“For El Paso water service and conservation has always been important," González said. "For decades, my office been working locally and statewide to get water and wastewater service to low-income and rural Texans. Now, a prolonged drought is making water issues more critical."