State Rep. Vince Perez, one of the Democrats who left Texas amid the redistricting fight, speaks out

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- State Representative Vince Perez, one of the Texas Democrats who left the state amid the congressional redistricting fight, is now speaking out. Perez represents a section of El Paso.

ABC-7 interviewed Perez about his involvement in the "quorum break" initiated by state Democratic lawmakers. He also released a statement this afternoon on the situation.

Today, Governor Abbott called for the Democrats' arrest and an investigation into possible bribery violations. Abbott's office alleges that Democrats possibly violated the Texas Penal Code by possibly accepting monetary assistance while leaving the state.

Perez says that he is in Illinois alongside his fellow Democrats. He says he is doing all within his power to fight for Texans, and especially El Pasoans.

Read through Perez' statement in full below: