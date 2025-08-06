Beto O’Rourke’s group helping front costs of bolting Texas House Democrats

Members are racking up bills from travels to remain outside of state boundaries.

By Brittany Shepherd

August 6, 2025, 5:49 AM

Former United States Rep. Beto O'Rourke's political action committee, Powered by People, has been a key funder of Texas Democrats in their mission to leave their home state in hopes of preventing Republicans from implementing a new Congressional map that they view as rigged.

Powered by People, a voter registration and mobilization group, has been donating to the Texas House Democratic Caucus -- not members directly, or for any line-item expense -- to help cover upfront costs for the group, such as lodging and transportation, an O'Rourke spokesperson told ABC News.

Beto O'Rourke speaks during a rally to protest against redistricting hearings at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)Eric Gay/AP

O'Rourke has been in regular touch with House Democrats since President Donald Trump suggested that Texas Republicans shift five congressional districts in their favor. Powered by People has been putting funds aside since Trump's directive, and O'Rourke assured the caucus in the weeks leading up to the potential vote, if they wished to leave the state, they would have his support, both in rhetoric and cash.

"We will have the backs of these heroic state lawmakers for as long as it takes to stop Trump's power grab," O'Rourke said in a statement to ABC News.

O'Rourke has been sounding the alarm on the ramifications of the new maps -- and the cost of thwarting them -- as he's been traveling the country on his town hall tour. The former presidential, gubernatorial and senate candidate made a call for donations during his event Monday night in Kansas City and did the same Tuesday in Omaha.

The O'Rourke spokesperson, who noted that O'Rourke's donor pool reaches all the way back to his 2018 Senate bid, said the group plans to release details on how much they've been able to fundraise to help support the quorum break efforts at some point.

This cash is key at a time when members are facing threats of arrest and expulsion. Dozens of members are racking up bills from their travels to remain outside of state boundaries to avoid getting picked up by state authorities for at least the next two weeks, but possibly longer, until the end of this special session.

Though they may have to hold out far longer, as Gov. Greg Abbott could call yet another session soon after. Members also face the possibility of incurring hefty legal fees if Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton's punitive threats grow.

A spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus told ABC News that "members are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from citizens across Texas and the country who stand with them."

And they reiterated that the effort is being expensed legally.

Abbott has ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate Democratic members for "potential bribery and any other potential legal violations" tied to their trips out of state.

"Every dime of expense for this effort is being paid for lawfully," the House Democratic Caucus spokesperson said, and accused Paxton of corruption instead.

"Texans know what real political corruption looks like. They saw it when Ken Paxton took million-dollar 'gifts' to fend off the consequences of his criminal indictments and rig his impeachment trial," the House Democratic Caucus spokesperson continued.

Paxton was impeached in May 2023 over claims he had misused his power to aid a friend and donor. He denied all the allegations, calling them at the time a partisan "sham."

He called the ensuing impeachment proceedings an "ugly spectacle," adding that they were "never meant to be fair or just." The Texas Senate acquitted Paxton in September 2023.

House rules prohibit members from using campaign accounts to cover a $500-per-day fine each day they're not at work. It's unclear how, if at all, outside money can be used to help cover the penalties.