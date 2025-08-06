Texas Gov. Abbott claims FBI is going to search for Texas House Democrats

The House special session is set to meet again Friday to attempt a third quorum.

The redistricting battle in Texas continues to escalate as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott claimed he had heard the FBI will search for Texas House Democrats who left the state in protest of proposed new congressional maps.

In an appearance on Wednesday on conservative radio host Dana Loesch's online show, Abbott said, "Those who are out of state think that they are beyond the reach of Texas law enforcement, and they may or may not be. But for one, when they come back, they're not going to go to their cozy home; they will be arrested and taken to the Capitol."

"But know this," Abbott continued, "It's my understanding that the FBI is going to search for these derelict Texas House members, in whatever state they may be in, and help identify them – and maybe work with us to bring them back."

Earlier Wednesday, Abbott urged the state Supreme Court to remove state Rep. Gene Wu, the chairman of the Texas House Democratic caucus.

Abbott argued that Wu has "forfeited" his office by fleeing the state along with other Democratic lawmakers to prevent the quorum necessary for the Texas House to vote on enacting the new GOP-proposed congressional map -- with Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives potentially at stake.

Wu accused Abbott of "silencing my dissent" and said he's undeterred in his mission to fight the Republican-led redistricting effort.

"Let me be unequivocal about my actions and my duty. When a governor conspires with a disgraced president to ram through a racist gerrymandered map, my constitutional duty is to not be a willing participant," Wu said in a statement.

Abbott asked the Texas Supreme Court for a ruling by Thursday evening, before Texas Republicans try again Friday to convene the legislature and make a quorum.

The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday asked state Rep. Wu to respond no later than Friday at 5 p.m. CT to Abbott's petition for his removal.

Texas Republicans failed for the second time on Tuesday to move ahead with the redistricting effort -- one backed by President Donald Trump, who has claimed the GOP is "entitled" to five more U.S. House seats in the state.

The faceoff has nationwide implications, with control of the U.S. potentially at stake. Democrats would need to only net three seats in next year's midterm elections to win back the House.

Texas Democrats are set to continue speaking out against the redistricting effort across the country on Wednesday. Texas Democrats hosted a news conference in Massachusetts.

"There's 50-plus Democrats right now that are fanned out, standing up for your right -- not just Texas, but standing up for the American people. We all know. We all know the criminality in the White House is running rampant, and what we're trying to do is stop that criminality," Texas state Rep. Armando Walle told reporters.

Texas Democrats were also expected to hold a news conference near Chicago, but Texas House Democrats and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said threats were made against the cohort of lawmakers staying in the state to deny a quorum in the Texas special session. Pritzker wrote on X that the threats will be investigated and that he has been in touch with state police. Local law enforcement later said there was a bomb threat that resulted in a hotel being evacuated, and no device was found.

"This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus. We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety," a group of Texas House Democrats said in a statement, including state Rep. Wu.

Abbott's emergency petition to the Texas Supreme Court comes as he and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican, pursue legal options against Democrats who left the state -- including civil arrest warrants and investigations of potential law violations, including bribery for soliciting funds to support their effort.

"Representative Wu and the other Texas House Democrats have shown a willful refusal to return, and their absence for an indefinite period of time deprives the House of the quorum needed to meet and conduct business on behalf of Texans. Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences," Abbott said in his filing to the Texas Supreme Court.

Paxton, though, said the governor does not have the authority to file the emergency petition.

"Texas is taking every available avenue to force runaway Democrats to return to Texas and hold them accountable for breaking quorum," Paxton said in a statement released on Tuesday evening. "Under the Texas Constitution and Texas law, the Office of the Attorney General has the legal authority to bring these cases against the renegade House members. I have alerted the Texas Supreme Court that I will be making additional filings on Friday if the Democrats continue to abandon their legislative duties."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, requested the FBI work with Abbott and state law enforcement to help bring back and investigate Texas Democrats.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked President Trump on Tuesday afternoon if he wanted the FBI to get involved.

"Well, they may have to. They may have to," Trump responded.

"No, I know they want them back. Not only the attorney general. The governor wants them back. If you look, I mean, the governor of Texas is demanding they come back. So a lot of people have demanded they come back. You can't just sit it out. You have to go back. You have to fight it out. That's what elections are all about," the president added.

