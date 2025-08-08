Skip to Content
Rep. Vince Perez, colleagues travel from Illinois to California amid quorum break

Vince Perez, File (June 22, 2025)
Watch Gov. Newsom's and Vince Perez's news conference in California below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas State Rep. Vince Perez, who represents part of El Paso, and four other Democrats traveled from Illinois to California to meet with Governor Gavin Newsom.

Perez and several other lawmakers left Texas earlier this week in an effort to break quorum in the House amid the ongoing redistricting fight.

Perez said that he and his colleagues arrived in California early this afternoon.

Democrats claim that the Congressional redistricting plan put forward by Republicans would be "racially discriminatory." Republicans say that the updates are necessary to represent Texas voters.

