State Rep. Claudia Ordaz claims DPS officers looked for her at a relative’s house, says she was excused from chamber for health reason

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- State Representative Claudia Ordaz says that a DPS officer showed up to a family member's house looking for her, despite Ordaz being excused from the chamber due to a personal health matter.

When a large number of Texas Democrats first broke quorum by leaving the state in the middle of the fight over redistricting, Ordaz, who represents part of El Paso, released a statement explaining that she had been excused due to health reasons. Since then, Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have been trying to have the Democrats arrested and returned to the state.

Read Ordaz's statement posted to social media below.

"I will not be int he chamber due to a personal health matter," Ordaz said in her statement. "Yet today, DPS officers showed up to a member of my family's home looking for me."

Ordaz says that she wrote the statement while sitting in a hospital waiting room. She did not specify which city she has been in the last few days.

Rep. Vince Perez, who also represents a part of El Paso, traveled to Illinois as part of the quorum break. Rep. Joe Moody, meanwhile, stayed in Austin and participated in the House session that happened on Monday.

ABC-7 has reached out to DPS for more information.